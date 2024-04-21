Blackpool's victory over Barnsley kept their play-off hopes alive ahead of the final weekend

Blackpool travel to Reading next Saturday with their top six hopes still alive, albeit in the hands of results elsewhere. The 3-2 victory over Barnsley at Bloomfield Road, leaves the Seasiders just two points off the Yorkshire outfit following their recent drop off in form, which has seen them go five games without picking up a win.

The Tykes, who currently sit in fifth on 75 points, finish their campaign at home to Northampton Town, and will need three points to guarantee a play-off place.

Just below them by a point in sixth is Lincoln City, who moved above Oxford United after beating Cheltenham Town 2-1, leaving their fate in their own hands ahead of their meeting with Portsmouth on the final day.

As for the U’s, they are in seventh on goal difference following their 1-1 draw with Stevenage at the Kassam Stadium on Friday night, and finish the campaign away to Exeter City.