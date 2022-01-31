What ins and outs have there been at Blackpool so far this month?

Here, we take a look at the ins and outs from Bloomfield Road we've already seen this month...
1. Jake Beesley - IN
The striker arrived on a permanent deal from League Two side Rochdale for an undisclosed fee. He's still waiting to make his debut.
2. Owen Dale - IN
After a brief panic, the winger's loan deal from Crewe Alexandra was eventually made permanent as per the terms of his initial agreement.
3. Ethan Robson - IN
The 25-year-old was due to remain on loan with MK Dons for the season, but he was recalled early to bolster Blackpool's options in central midfield.
4. Jordan Thorniley - IN
Like Robson, Thorniley was planning to remain on loan with Oxford United for the full season. But Daniel Gretarsson's departure and injuries to Luke Garbutt, Reece James and James Husband forced Blackpool's hand.