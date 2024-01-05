What impact could Huddersfield Town's new signing on have on Jordan Rhodes' future with Blackpool?
The striker has impressed for the Seasiders since his arrival in the summer- with 15 goals under his belt in League One so far this season.
While his parent club are able to bring the 33-year-old back to the John Smith’s Stadium, they have started the transfer window by recruiting in his position.
On Friday afternoon, the Terriers announced the signing of Bojan Radulović on a three-year deal from Finnish champions HJK Helsinki for an undisclosed fee.
Discussing the striker’s arrival, Huddersfield manager Darren Moore told the club media: “A forward of Bojan’s profile is someone we’ve really wanted to introduce to the squad, so I’m absolutely delighted that he’s signed a long-term contract with the club.
“We are blessed with real attacking talent and flair in wide areas and midfield, but through injury and unavailability have lacked a forward who can help tie that all together, finish chances in the box with regularity and create space and opportunities for others to exploit, which his size, skill and ability will now allow us.
“Arriving at a really exciting time in his career with a consistent goalscoring record at an impressive level of competition, I’m exciting to start working with him straight away and see what we can have him bring to the side as soon as possible.”
The window to recall Rhodes remains open for Huddersfield, but they are yet to inform Blackpool of their intentions, but the addition of Radulović could perhaps be a sign of their plans.