What Blackpool's strongest XI would like with the new summer additions included

By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Jun 2024, 18:00 BST
Blackpool have added three new players to their ranks so far this summer.

Zac Ashworth became the club’s latest addition following his move from West Brom for an undisclosed fee. The left-back, who spent last season on loan with Bolton Wanderers, has signed a three-year deal with the Seasiders, with an additional 12 month option also included.

The 21-year-old follows Jordan Rhodes’ return to the Fylde Coast after a successful loan spell, and the arrival of Ashley Fletcher after his departure from Watford.

Following the new additions we’ve taken a look at how Blackpool could line-up next season:

Dan Grimshaw enjoyed an impressive season between the sticks for Blackpool, keeping 18 clean sheets in total.

1. Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw enjoyed an impressive season between the sticks for Blackpool, keeping 18 clean sheets in total.

Matthew Pennington enjoyed a solid first season at Bloomfield Road, and was a key part of Blackpool's back three.

2. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington enjoyed a solid first season at Bloomfield Road, and was a key part of Blackpool's back three.

Olly Casey was in and out of Blackpool's starting XI at various points last season, but for a spell he was the club's best defensive option.

3. Olly Casey

Olly Casey was in and out of Blackpool's starting XI at various points last season, but for a spell he was the club's best defensive option.

Blackpool secured the future of James Husband earlier this summer, with the defender penning a new two-year deal, which includes an additional 12 month option.

4. James Husband

Blackpool secured the future of James Husband earlier this summer, with the defender penning a new two-year deal, which includes an additional 12 month option.

There are still reports linking Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel with a move elsewhere, but for now he remains a Blackpool player, and would be the club's strongest option on the right side.

5. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

There are still reports linking Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel with a move elsewhere, but for now he remains a Blackpool player, and would be the club's strongest option on the right side.

Ollie Norburn made 34 League One appearances during his first season at Bloomfield Road.

6. Ollie Norburn

Ollie Norburn made 34 League One appearances during his first season at Bloomfield Road.

