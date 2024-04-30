What Blackpool's out of contract player retention priorities should be this summer- ranked lowest to highest

Eight individuals are coming to an end of their current deals at Bloomfield Road- with discussions set to take place over the next couple of weeks.
Seasiders boss Neil Critchley has suggested some players will be departing, as the club looks to refresh the squad and start a new cycle after missing out on the League One play-offs on the final day of the most recent campaign.
From lowest to highest- here’s how Blackpool should be prioritising the retention of the out of contract players:
1. Who will remain with Blackpool?
Eight players are out of contract at Bloomfield Road this summer. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Mackenzie Chapman
Mackenzie Chapman has featured on the bench a few times since making the move from Bolton last summer. The reserve goalkeeper does have an option in his current deal for a further deal. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Sonny Carey
Sonny Carey also has a one year option with the Seasiders, and when he spoke to the press earlier this month he said he was planning for another year at Bloomfield Road. With the option there, this shouldn't be top of the priority list. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Callum Connolly
Former Everton youngster Callum Connolly has been at Bloomfield Road since 2021, making 108 appearances for the Seasiders. In the last few months, his game time has been limited, with only 90 minutes under his belt in Blackpool's final 19 league games- which suggests he could be heading for the exit door. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. Matty Virtue
Matty Virtue has been with Blackpool since 2019. In the most recent campaign, he was unable to nail down a regular starting spot, with his minutes mainly coming from the bench. You'd suspect he's another player that could make a fresh start elsewhere. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Shayne Lavery
Shayne Lavery's campaign was hindered by injury, and stopped him from really ever going on a run. He started the campaign with a brace against Burton, but that was as good as it got. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker