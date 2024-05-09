What Blackpool's best XI would look like with the players currently still at the club

By Amos Wynn
Published 9th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Blackpool face a huge summer of recruitment as they look to bounce back from a disappointing campaign.

The Seasiders missed out on a place in the League One play-offs, with their 3-2 defeat to Reading on the final day costing them a place in the top six, despite results elsewhere going in their favour.

It’s been announced that Matty Virtue, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta and Shayne Lavery will all depart the club this summer when their contracts expire.

More could potentially follow, with Blackpool boss Neil Critchley stating there would be a rebuild this summer following the fixture at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. As it stands there’s a lot of work to do, with plenty of new faces set to come through the door at Bloomfield Road.

Based on the players currently available for action at the club, we’ve taken a look at the best starting XI as it stands:

The goalkeeper situation hasn't really changed, with Dan Grimshaw and Richard O'Donnell still at the club as first choice and back-up respectively. The Seasiders may look to bring another option in, or just look to the development squad for alternatives.

1. GK: Dan Grimshaw

Matthew Pennington firmly made the right sided centre back role his own last season.

2. CB: Matthew Pennington

With the departure of Marvin Ekpiteta, there is an opportunity Olly Casey to make the central centre back role his own next season.

3. CB: Olly Casey

James Husband's future is still uncertain, with talks still ongoing between him and the club. If he does stay, then he'd be a certain starter for the Seasiders. Youngster Dan Sassi is the current other defensive option for the club, after his move from Burnley earlier this year.

4. CB: James Husband

There were a few rumours circling about the future of Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, but hopefully he will remain at Bloomfield Road next season. CJ Hamilton is the alternative option to use at right wing-back as well, making this position fairly well stocked.

5. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Ollie Norburn enjoyed a solid enough start to life at Bloomfield Road following his arrival last summer, but his performances did take a dip.

6. CM: Ollie Norburn

