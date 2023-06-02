What are Blackpool's chances of making an immediate Championship return?

A total of 63 teams have now been relegated to League One in the past couple of decades and only 27 per cent of them have gone straight back up.

The study was conducted by Skylab, who have taken a deep-dive into the fortunes of clubs in their first year of a new division over the last 21 years.

It took the Seasiders six attempts – and a visit to the EFL's basement tier – to get back to where they were following relegation from the Championship in 2015 so they'll be hoping their resurrection comes around quicker this time around.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 30: Chris Maxwell of Blackpool lifts the Sky Bet League One Play-off Trophy as his team mates celebrate following victory in the Sky Bet League One Play-off Final match between Blackpool and Lincoln City at Wembley Stadium on May 30, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Wigan Athletic and Reading – who were both docked points last season – fell through the trap door alongside the Tangerines with the Royals' six-point penalty giving Cardiff City a reprieve.

Recently relegated sides are typically targeted in pre-season predictions as those who are expected to be pushing for promotion, but what do the last 20-or-so seasons show regarding the outcome of those debutant teams?

The stats show that only 17 teams have made an instant return, 21 per cent (13) of those automatically and 6.4 per cent (4) via the play-offs.

The data also showed that 44 per cent of those relegated outfits finished outside of an automatic/playoff spot – with the average finishing position for relegated Championship clubs being 10th place – while 11 per cent suffered the humiliation of being relegated in back-to-back campaigns.

Blackpool were one of those seven clubs to suffer successive relegations from the Championship and League One in 2015/16 when being sucked under alongside Doncaster Rovers, Colchester United and Crewe Alexandra.

To conclude, when considering a team's bouncebackability, the chances reduce from 28.5 per cent to 13.5 per cent the lower down the pyramid you are.