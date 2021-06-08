Live'What a fantastic club Simon Sadler is turning us into': Blackpool fans laud Shayne Lavery signing as a statement of intent
Prolific striker Shayne Lavery has become Blackpool’s third signing of the day.
The 22-year-old arrives on a free transfer from Linfield, where he scored 47 times in 77 appearances.
The Northern Ireland international has agreed a two-year deal at Bloomfield Road, with the option to extend by a further 12 months.
The in-demand forward follows Reece James and Daniel Grimshaw in moving to the club ahead of their return to the Championship.
Here's what Pool fans have had to say about Lavery's arrival...
