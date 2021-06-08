Shayne Lavery is Blackpool's third signing of the day

The 22-year-old arrives on a free transfer from Linfield, where he scored 47 times in 77 appearances.

The Northern Ireland international has agreed a two-year deal at Bloomfield Road, with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

The in-demand forward follows Reece James and Daniel Grimshaw in moving to the club ahead of their return to the Championship.

