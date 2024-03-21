Blackpool fans are a loyal bunch.

Nearly 3,000 Seasiders supporters made the short trip to Wigan on Saturday in the hope of cheering Neil Critchley's side to victory as the race for a play-off place intensifies. Unfortunately, it didn't work out that way, as the Bloomfield Road faithful returned home with a 1-0 defeat to digest.

It was another impressive demonstration of loyalty from the fans, who have stuck by their side all season - despite some difficult moments this term. Yet, that can be expected from a fan base that has a long history of being deeply devoted to their beloved club and getting behind their team.

As a result, we've been searching through our picture archives to see what images we could find of Blackpool fans showcasing their support for the Seasiders. There's loads to pick from, but here's 31 which we thought we could start off with.

1 . This Blackpool fan clearly enjoyed the Seasiders' Premier League win against Liverpool in January 2011

2 . There was a packed-out away end at Anfield for Blackpool trip to the Reds in October 2010 - a game the Seasiders won 2-1.

3 . The away end at Stamford Bridge on September 19, 2010, for Blackpool's first league game against Chelsea since the 1976-77 season. The Seasiders lost the Premier League game 4-0.

4 . This Blackpool fan is taking no risks with the weather after travelling to Sunderland's Stadium of Light in December 2010.

5 . Blackpool fans descended on the capital for the Seasiders' Premier League game against Arsenal in August 2010