'We’ve not had a lot of success:' Blackpool figure makes development squad admission with change set to come

Blackpool are looking to bring in a new member of staff to assist the club’s younger players in a number of different ways.

At the recent fans forum, sporting director David Downes explained some of the changes being made to the Seasiders’ development squad set-up, with the League One outfit opting to withdraw from the Central League ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Blackpool are keen for players to follow a similar pathway to Rob Apter, who was named League Two Young Player of the Season following a successful loan spell with Tranmere Rovers, after previously enjoying stints with Bamber Bridge, Chester and Scunthorpe United.

“We haven’t done away with the development squad at all, we’ve just got to the point where we have reviewed what we do,” Downes told the fans forum.

Blackpool want their young players to follow a similar pathway to Rob Apter

“The development squad has probably had three seasons where it’s been heavily invested in, and to date we’ve not had a lot of success out of it.

“We’ve just come out of the Central League because we didn’t think it worked for us as a club. Irregular fixtures, a poor games programme and standard, not played on grass pitches, and things like that. We just didn’t think we got any real benefit out of it.

“If we look at the flagship player at the minute, which is Rob (Apter), we’ve got him to the point where he’s 21 and he’s played 81 men's games. He’s been really well managed by the club in terms of going up the pyramid. He’s been exposed to men’s football really early and that’s probably the better way to go.

“We’ve got a group of youth team players that we’re really excited about that got beat in the Floodlit cup final by Wimbledon. We think they’re the best group as a collective we’ve had for a long time so we’re going to try to put the right pegs in the right holes.

“For the development lads, we’ll get someone in to work with them who has a multifaceted role- being a coach, a mentor, and loan manager- feeding into Neil (Critchley) and his staff to improve the connection between the academy and the first team.