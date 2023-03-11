'We’ve got the ability to win difficult games': Nigel Pearson's verdict on Bristol City's win against Blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facing a Blackpool side that were looking to sit back and spoil, Pearson knew it could be a tricky fixture for his side.

But the hosts ran out comfortable winners to condemn the Seasiders to another damaging defeat in their fight to stay up.

"It’s just a really good result for us," Pearson told Sky Sports.

"When you play against sides that are battling for points you try and get your own part of the deal right and that is to play as well as possible but also show a bit of discipline.

"We’ve had a lot of the ball, we are a counter-attacking side but we have had to find a different way to win and I thought we showed a lot of patience.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson

“It’s a great experience for our younger players again, for Andi to score a goal as he did is a testament to him. It’s been at times quite frustrating for him because at times he’s scored four on the trot in the first four games and he’s had a dry spell.

"We’ve got players missing but we still showed we’ve got the ability to win difficult games."

Following their win, which took them up into the top half of the table prior to the 3pm kick-offs, Bristol City fans will feel their side still has an outside chance of reaching the play-offs.

On this note, Pearson admits “anything is possible”.

“It’s really interesting because I think before today’s game people were saying there’s nothing to play for,” he said.

"There are going to be swings in both directions before the end of the season.

“What we’ve got to try and do and approach our own fixtures in a way that we finish the season as strongly as we can and what that equates to I couldn’t tell you.