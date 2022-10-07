'We've been the dominant team': Michael Appleton addresses Blackpool's poor home form ahead of tricky Watford clash

The Seasiders welcome Watford to Bloomfield Road tomorrow looking to claim only their second home win of the campaign.

Appleton’s men haven’t won on home turf since the opening day, when they earned a 1-0 victory against Paul Ince’s Reading.

Since then, Blackpool have picked up a draw against Bristol City and suffered defeats to Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City.

The men in tangerine have largely performed well during those games though and deserved more for their efforts.

When asked about the importance of picking up points at Bloomfield Road, Appleton told The Gazette: “I think we will eventually.

“I look at the games we’ve had at home, I think we have been the dominant team or certainly dominant in long periods of games to take more points than we have.

“You could argue the Blackburn game was a bit of a game of basketball, it was end to end and anything could have happened, but certainly the other games…

“Last Saturday against Norwich is a prime example of that. They probably only had a 20 minute spell before half-time where they showed their class at times. But for the rest of the game we played very well, had them on the back foot and the fans were fantastic. We’re going to need them again, there’s no doubt.