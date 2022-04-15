West Brom v Blackpool: Live updates from Good Friday clash at the Hawthorns
The Seasiders head to the Hawthorns today to take on West Brom in their Good Friday clash.
Follow our live blog for build-up, team news, match updates and post-match reaction.
West Brom v Blackpool - live updates
- LIVE: West Brom 0-0 Blackpool
- Seasiders head to The Hawthorns for Good Friday encounter
- Neil Critchley’s side looking for first win in five
Analysis
Neil Critchley has made two changes to his Blackpool side for today’s Good Friday clash against West Brom.
Despite the Baggies favouring a 3-5-2 system, Critchley has kept faith with the 4-4-2 formation that normally gets the best out of his side.
The two wingers have been swapped, with Josh Bowler and Keshi Anderson returning to the starting line-up after surprisingly starting on the bench at Ewood Park last week.
Charlie Kirk and CJ Hamilton drop down to the bench, with the former left out of the match-day squad altogether.
The Gazette understands Richard Keogh was down to start, but he misses out through illness.
Ethan Robson and Jake Beesley are also left out of the squad, while Dan Grimshaw, Luke Garbutt, Dujon Sterling, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey all remain sidelined.
The Baggies, who are eight points adrift of the play-offs, drop England international goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as one of six changes from a 3-1 home defeat to Stoke City.
Six changes for West Brom
The team news is in
The players have arrived
Traffic nightmare
Travelling down the M6 to the West Midlands can be tricky at the best of times, but it’s been a bit of a nightmare today for Blackpool fans.
Not only is it a Bank Holiday weekend, a long stretch of the motorway has also been closed since the early hours of this morning.
Fingers crossed the travelling Seasiders make it down safe and sound and in good time.
How will the Seasiders line up?
With Steve Bruce favouring a 3-5-2 system, there’s a good chance the Seasiders could look to switch formation for this game.
If they do, you’d imagine Richard Keogh would come back into the side as part of a back three, partnered by Jordan Thorniley and Marvin Ekpiteta either side of him.
Reece James didn’t enough in Monday’s FA Lancashire Senior Cup game to prove he warrants a starting role, so James Husband and Jordan Gabriel will be favoured at wing-back.
If Pool stick with a midfield four, both Keshi Anderson and Josh Bowler will be hoping to start after surprisingly been dropped to the bench against Blackburn Rovers last weekend.
In the centre of midfield, Matty Virtue could be in line for a first start of the season having proven his fitness against Liverpool. If he does start, you’d imagine it could be Kenny Dougall, rather than Callum Connolly that makes way.
In attack, Gary Madine’s aerial ability will be required to deal with a big, physical Baggies side.
Opposition view
“Blackpool have done fantastically well and they’ve got their house in order having been in turmoil for years,” Steve Bruce said.
“I can only say congratulations to the manager Neil Critchley for getting them promoted and then also keeping them in the Championship. It’s a fantastic achievement.
“After Blackpool we travel to Forest who I think are a threat to everybody in this division.
“They’ve done really well in January and the new manager has done a remarkable job there, so they’ll both be really tough games.”
Neil Critchley’s pre-match comments
“I would have taken being four points behind West Brom had I been offered that at the start of the season because at the beginning of the season everyone would have been thinking they would be higher in the division than what they are.
“They’ve not had the season they would have wanted, but having said that we know we face an incredibly difficult game.
“It’s a big club, big resources, big fanbase, so it’s a great challenge for us and one we’re extremely looking forward to..
“It just shows you how difficult this league is. Obviously I’m not in the West Brom camp but coming down from the Premier League can sometimes be difficult psychologically.
“They’ve changed the manager, they’re playing slightly different to what they were, but when you see them beat Bournemouth and Fulham at home without conceding a goal then it tells you the quality they’ve got there.
“They’re a powerful team, physically they’re very good and they’ve got good footballers, so we know if we’re not right then we’ll be in for a very difficult afternoon.”
Team news
Blackpool have no fresh injury concerns following their draw with Blackburn Rovers last weekend.
Dan Grimshaw has returned to light training after being rushed to hospital during the recent derby defeat to Preston, but won’t be risked.
Dujon Sterling (ankle) is continuing his rehab with parent club Chelsea, while Kevin Stewart (quad) is back doing some running.
Luke Garbutt is now fit but hasn’t trained much this week due to illness.
Elsewhere, Matty Virtue will come back into contention after getting 70 minutes under his belt during Blackpool’s FA Lancashire Senior Cup game against Liverpool on Monday.
Grant Ward and Sonny Carey both remain sidelined.
As for the Baggies, Steve Bruce confirmed that wantaway goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will sit out of the final few games of the season with David Button likely to take his place.
Former Seasider Matt Phillips will also make a return to the Baggies bench.
Match preview
Blackpool head to The Hawthorns today for a Good Friday clash against West Brom.
The Seasiders, who only have six games of the season remaining, will be looking to claim a first win in five.
Neil Critchley’s side are still enjoying an excellent first season back in the Championship, sitting in 16th and an impressive 24 points ahead of the bottom three.
Their opponents West Brom are only four points ahead of them in the table, having played a game more.
The Baggies were one of the pre-season favourites for promotion but they’ve endured an underwhelming campaign.
They lie in 12th, eight points adrift of the play-off spots, making a late charge for the top six unlikely.
Today’s referee is Jeremy Simpson, who has officiated 23 Championship games throughout the 21/22 season, handing out 79 yellow cards, two red cards and quite a high number of penalties - eight.
He’s taken charge of two Blackpool games this season, the 3-2 away win at Reading and the Boxing Day defeat to Huddersfield Town, where he showed a red card to Jordan Gabriel.