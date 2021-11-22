West Brom to be without key figure for Blackpool clash after unsuccessful appeal over red card

The veteran midfielder was shown a straight red card during Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

The 32-year-old was dismissed by referee Tim Robinson in the 78th minute for a foul on Fraizer Campbell.

After the game, Baggies boss Valerien Ismael said: “It was never a red card.”

West Brom, who have lost their last four away games on the spin, appealed the decision.

But they have since been informed by the FA that their appeal has fallen on deaf ears.

The club said in a statement: "Albion have been unsuccessful in their appeal against the red card shown to Jake Livermore in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town.

"The midfielder will now serve a three-game suspension and is next available for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Reading on Saturday, December 11".

Despite their away day woes, West Brom remain in third place in the Championship table.