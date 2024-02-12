'We're good at bouncing back' states Blackpool boss as he sets sights on returning to winning ways against Cheltenham Town
The Seasiders are without a victory in their last three league games, and have recently dropped points to teams around them- leaving a six point gap between themselves and the play-off places.
Heading into Tuesday night’s game away to Cheltenham Town, Critchley is hoping his side can bounce back to winning ways like they have done in earlier stages of the campaign.
"We learn from every game and we know what we’re going to face,” he said.
"We know we’ll have to compete and do the basics, and you’re hoping when you get those opportunities you are clinical. We want to keep building momentum and moving in the right direction. After losing to Stevenage, I felt we bounced back with a good performance on Saturday; there was no lack of effort and we didn’t look dispirited. We just need to keep going with who we are.
"We don’t get too carried away when we win, but more importantly, when we lose, we don’t get too down. That’s why we’re good at bouncing back, like we did after the Christmas period, because we trust and believe in what we do.
“There’s frustration in the dressing room (after the last few games), but you have to get that balance right and channel it in the right direction. You can’t feel sorry for yourselves and not do something about it on the pitch. In the last few games we’ve merited a lot more points than we’ve gained, but it's our responsibility to put that right.
"Both penalty boxes decide the game, and we haven’t been good enough in those areas, but we’ve not had the rub of the green either. We’ve got to stick to the level of performance we’ve been showing and do slightly better in certain areas of the pitch, it’s only us that can turn that around.
"Cheltenham aren’t a team that plays survival football where everyone is behind the ball; they go for the game and take it to the opposition. It’s a difficult place to go to, but we have to put our stamp on the game, as this group is evolving and will improve.”