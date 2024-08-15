'We're delighted:' Blackpool boss gives verdict on Ipswich Town loanee's Seasiders debut
The centre back featured for 64 minutes in the Seasiders’ 4-0 victory over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium in the first round of the EFL Cup.
Matthew Pennington claimed a brace, while Ryan Finnigan and Lee Evans were also on the scoresheet against the Brewers - who played the majority of the game with 10-men after Ryan Sweeney was sent off for handball in the penalty box.
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley was pleased with what he saw in defence from Baggott on his first outing for the Seasiders.
“I thought he was excellent,” he said.
“He had some minutes for Ipswich in pre-season, but they were limited.
“He’s a big presence, and he’s really good on the ball. We’re delighted he’s here, and that Ipswich have entrusted us to develop him. I’m excited to see how he does, and help to improve what could be a very good player in the future.
“We were defending in half of the pitch because we were against 10-men. He was defending big spaces and had to make a few runs over a distance, so he probably tired a little bit, but for 65 minutes I thought he was excellent.”
