'We'll see what happens:' Blackpool interim boss provides latest on his position at Bloomfield Road
Following the departure of Neil Critchley last week, the 38-year-old took charge of the Fylde Coast outfit for the first time on Saturday afternoon, as his side gave away a three-goal lead to draw 4-4 with Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium.
Blackpool are back in action on Tuesday night against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, with Keogh set to still be in the dugout for the EFL Cup tie, unless a quick appointment is made before.
The ex-Derby County and Carlisle United defender remains prepared for every eventuality, and isn’t thinking past the next fixture.
“I’ve been so consumed with everything in the last few days, my overriding feeling is pride,” he said after the Cambridge game.
“As far as I’m concerned, I’ll try to soak this moment in, doing this for this football club. Nothing has changed, as far as I know, I’ll keep going until I’m told otherwise, and I’ll prepare for Blackburn.
“Was I excited for the game? - Of course. Did it feel good? - Yeah, it felt great, but I just tried to do the job the best I could. I tried to prepare the team as best as possible.
“Everyone at the club has been incredible, they’ve really stepped up at a great time. I’m just disappointed we didn’t get the win, because everyone deserved it.
“I’m just trying to do the best job I can in the role I’m in, and we’ll see what happens.
“I’ve not had time to reflect, so I’ve not thought about it too much. I’ve been so consumed with everything in the last few days. It’s been draining emotionally and physically, so I don’t know (about the long-term) is the honest answer.
“I enjoyed the game today because of how well the lads performed, apart from not getting the win.
“Until I get told differently I’ll keep preparing the team.”
