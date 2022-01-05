The January transfer window is open and EFL Championship clubs are getting to work in the market.

Wednesday's transfer rumours

things are moving fast as EFL Championship clubs move to bolster their squads.

By Tom Sandells
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 1:13 pm

Here are the latest transfer rumours from around the division:

1. Brighton boss hints at loan recalls

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has hinted that the club could recall their loanees from various Football League clubs (SussexLive) Photo: James Gill - Danehouse

2. Millwall's £1.5m Habib Gueye bid rejected

Millwall have had a £1.5million bid for striker Pape Habib Gueye rejected by KV Kortrijk as Watford monitor the situation (Football Insider) Photo: LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ

3. Blackburn close to completing deal for Burke

Blackburn Rovers are in advanced talks to sign Sheffield United forward Oliver Burke (Football Insider) Photo: Laurence Griffiths

4. Stoke could swoop for Hume

Stoke City have joined the chase for Linfield prodigy Trai Hume as Sunderland look to close out a deal (The 72) Photo: Quality Sport Images

