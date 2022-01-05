Wednesday's transfer rumours

Here are the latest transfer rumours from around the division:
1. Brighton boss hints at loan recalls
Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has hinted that the club could recall their loanees from various Football League clubs (SussexLive) Photo: James Gill - Danehouse
2. Millwall's £1.5m Habib Gueye bid rejected
Millwall have had a £1.5million bid for striker Pape Habib Gueye rejected by KV Kortrijk as Watford monitor the situation (Football Insider) Photo: LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ
3. Blackburn close to completing deal for Burke
Blackburn Rovers are in advanced talks to sign Sheffield United forward Oliver Burke (Football Insider) Photo: Laurence Griffiths
4. Stoke could swoop for Hume
Stoke City have joined the chase for Linfield prodigy Trai Hume as Sunderland look to close out a deal (The 72) Photo: Quality Sport Images