New Seasiders boss Michael Appleton continues to make moves in the transfer market ahead of the 2022/23 EFL Championship season getting underway.

The summer transfer window continues to be a busy one for clubs across English football’s second tier with the new EFL Championship season kicking off in less than two weeks.

Blackpool and Sunderland are being linked with a move for a Lincoln City defender while Middlesborugh are expected to offer a former Stoke City man a contract.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United are ‘not giving up’ on trying to sign a Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder and a striker, who plays for Belgian side KV Oostende, says he would ‘welcome’ the chance to make a £4 million move to Burnley in this window.

A ‘number’ of clubs are said to be interested in signing two QPR goalkeepers while Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’brien and Harry Toffolo have ‘agreed’ deals to sign for Nottingham Forest despite reports the deals had collapsed.

Elsewhere, Norwich City have taken three young starlets on trial as part of their working relationship with a Brazilian club and Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has said he would ‘love’ to sign a Stoke City player who spent last season on loan with the Gas.

Finally, a former Norwich City loanee has spoken publicly about his disappointing spell with the Canaries describing his treatment from a section of the supporters as ‘hard’.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

1. Gilmour opens up on Norwich loan Former Norwich City loanee Billy Gilmour has opened up about some of the problems he endured at the club last season, describing his treatment from some sections of the support as "hard" (NorfolkLive))

2. Norwich take Brazilian trio on loan Norwich City will take three young Brazilian players on trial as part of their partnership with Coritiba. hey are striker Lucas Ronier (17), midfielder Biel (20) and defender Thalisson (20) (Pink Un)

3. Rovers want to sign Stoke defender Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has confirmed the League One side would "love" to sign Stoke City defender Connor Taylor on loan again, but he accepts they are not in control of the situation (BristolLive)

4. QPR keepers wanted by clubs A number of clubs have expressed an interest in taking young QPR keepers Joe Walsh and Murphy Mahoney on loan (West London Sport)