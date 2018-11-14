'We won't take it for granted': Terry McPhillips on Blackpool's FA Cup second round draw against Solihull Moors

Terry McPhillips says his Blackpool side will have to be at their best to get past non-league Solihull Moors in the second round of the FA Cup.

Following Saturday's 3-2 first round win at Exeter City, the Seasiders were then handed a second round tie against the National League high-flyers.

Solihull, who are managed by former Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and England goalkeeper Tim Flowers, are currently sat in fifth in their division after winning 11 of their 19 league games.

They reached the second round with a 2-0 win against Hitchin Town on Sunday.

“It’s away, you knew it was going to be," McPhillips said when asked about the draw. "But we’re just half thankful it wasn’t five or six hours away.

“Solihull are going really well in the Conference, so we’re not daft. It’s a hard game.

“We lost in the cup last year at Boreham Wood who were doing similar, going well in that league. So we’re going to have to go there and play well, that’s for sure.

“We’re the higher team, but we won’t be taking it for granted. We’ll be picking the strongest available team and we want to progress to the next round.”

The game will be a happy reunion for Pool's Michael Nottingham, who made over 100 appearances for Solihull between 2013 and 2016.