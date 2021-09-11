'We were not good enough from the first minute': Fulham boss Marco Silva slams his players after Blackpool defeat

The Seasiders caused a shock against the promotion favourites to claim their first league victory of the season.

Josh Bowler's wonderful solo effort was the difference between the two sides, the winger waltzing past two or three men before slotting home at the start of the second-half.

It handed a thoroughly deserved three points to Neil Critchley's men against a Fulham side that started the day on top of the Championship.

"It was a frustrating afternoon," Silva told Fulham's official website.

"It's a disappointing result for us and for our fans. A good number of them came here today to support us and we wanted to give them a good feeling, but our performance wasn't good enough.

"We were not good enough on the pitch from the first minute. We started the game slow, we made a lot of mistakes which we don't normally do and we didn't play with the intensity we'd normally play with.

Fulham boss Marco Silva

"When you do things so slow and easy, it's easy for them to block us.

"We had three or four moments where we did what we had to do and created some chances, but unfortunately we didn't score.

"At half-time we tried to change something, but their player runs at our backline and scores so easily.

"It's a good moment for us to learn because the Championship is like this. But to be at the top you have to win football matches every single afternoon.

"We haven't done that today, so congratulations to Blackpool. But this is a big learning moment for us.

"They did what we analysed on them and they did what they did in the last few games as well, so it wasn't a big difference from them.

"We got what we deserved from the game, because we were not at our best and we weren't good enough."