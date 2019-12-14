'We were left wanting more': Simon Grayson's verdict on Blackpools 1-1 draw with 10-man Sunderland

Simon Grayson was left wanting more after his Blackpool side drew 1-1 with Sunderland on his return to the Stadium of Light.

The Seasiders had a man advantage for the final 15 minutes but were unable to capitalise on George Dobson's dismissal.

Matty Virtue had earlier given Pool the ideal start when he scored after four minutes, only for Sunderland to peg them back shortly before the interval through Charlie Wyke.

When asked if he was left wanting more, Grayson replied: “Yes and no.

“I think we would have settled for a point at the start of the game.

“We got off to a great start with the early goal and at that point we wanted to crack on and really try and take the game to them.

“If I’m being honest, at the top end of the pitch when we were attacking we probably didn’t play with a verve about us or the quality we’ve produced in the last few weeks.

“We seemed to be lacking with the final pass in and around the 18-yard box.

“The shape of the team was good and we defended well. Jak Alnwick has barely had a save to make.

“They score from a set piece which they’re a threat from because they’re a big team.

“From our perspective, it’s a good away performance but we were left wanting more because I do feel the game was there to be won.”

Pool thought they were robbed of a late opportunity to win the game when substitute Sean Scannell was set free down the left.

But the referee pulled it back to deal with an off-the-ball scuffle between Curtis Tilt and Lynden Gooch.

Grayson added: “It was a surprising one, wasn’t it?

“There was a bit of an altercation between Curtis and Gooch but then Scanns is then driving down the wing towards the 18-yard box.

“The only reply I got from the fourth official was that the referee might have brought it back because of the severity of it.

“But when he pulls it back he then goes and only books the two, so it’s cost us the opportunity.

“To be fair, the way the game was going we’d probably have messed it up anyway as I just thought that element, where we wanted to take the game to them, and that quality we lacked.

“Even when we changed to a back four and went 4-4-2, we tried as much as we could do but we just didn’t have that quality we’ve been showing over the last few weeks.

“Liam Feeney, and others, who have been outstanding for us just didn’t show what they’re capable of doing.

“You look back and it’s still a professional performance and we’re still unbeaten in a number of games now.”