'We were electrifying': Terry McPhillips praises Blackpool's storming second half display in Burton Albion win

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips praised his side's "outstanding" second half display in their rousing 3-0 win against Burton Albion.

After an uneventful first half, the Seasiders came firing out of the traps at the start of the second period, scoring three times in a superb 10-minute spell.

Armand Gnanduillet put them ahead just 20 seconds in the second half, before further goals followed from Jordan Thompson and Joe Dodoo.

“We didn’t do so well first half, which is not like us," McPhillips said. "But when we’ve not been at it first half we normally produce in the second half.

“We were electrifying at the start of the second half. We were powerful with our front two after being so-so in the first half.

“We were outstanding in the second half. We were a real handful, they were quality goals and we were clinical. So I’m really pleased.

“We’ve got some good players but we weren’t playing at full pelt in the first half, but we managed to turn it on in the second.

“We had to do better, we talked about that at half time. With the form we’re in we knew we could do better and we did, we did it quickly too. The goals were superb.

“We tried our best not to keep a clean sheet but to be fair to Mark Howard he has been outstanding this season. The back three were immense, particularly second half. But they all were.

“It’s exciting. We knew it was going to be exciting. We knew how we were going to line up and I had a pretty good idea how they were going to line up too.

“They play expansive football and they’re a possession based team. I think the stats will say it’s pretty even, I think they had more corners than us, but the stat for shots on target is high for us. We were clinical.”