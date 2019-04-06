'We're gutted': Terry McPhillips speaks of disappointment after Blackpool fail to hold on against league leaders Luton Town

Terry McPhillips says his Blackpool players are "gutted" to only have claimed a point against runaway league leaders Luton Town.

An 86th-minute goal from Jason Cummings rescued a point for the 10-man Hatters, who have now extended their impressive unbeaten run to 28 games.

Pool had looked set to claim a huge win having come from behind to lead 2-1, Nya Kirby equalising with his first senior goal before Matty Virtue slammed them ahead from close range.

But Pool's failure to hold on to the three points, which leaves the Seasiders eight points behind the play-offs with just five games remaining, was of major disappointment to McPhillips and his players.

“It was eventful," the Pool boss said.

"Credit to our lads because we’ve come here and given the team top of the league a big scare. We gave them a good game and we probably should have won it.

“There’s the sending off but I’m certain we should have had a penalty as well. We have another chance when we went through at 2-1 but we weren’t clinical. If Armand puts that one away we go on and win the game.

“In the end it’s a little scabby one which has gone through the legs of someone.

“It’s a really disappointed dressing room even though we’ve come to Luton and drawn 2-2 - we’re gutted.”

Eight minutes into the second half - with the scoreline at 1-1 - the Seasiders were denied a blatant penalty when Marc Bola was sent sprawling in the Luton box.

“It’s 100 per cent a penalty, I didn’t need to see it back," McPhillips said.

“Why would he go down? He’s beaten about four of them and he’s not that type of lad, he’s an honest lad.

“I thought the referee struggled today, not just for us, but for them as well. In the first half in particular he didn’t give us free kicks.

“If it’s a foul for us, give us a foul. There was a foul given against Ollie Turton where he won the ball clearly, so that’s disappointing and I’ll go in and see him.

“There’s no malice, he wasn’t very good for them either. But some things get made up.

“But it’s a tough, hostile place to come and there’s 10,000 people shouting for every decision.

“I know what it’s like at Squires Gate when everyone is shouting for a free kick, so who would be a ref?”