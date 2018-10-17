'We proved people wrong': Blackpool's Jordan Thompson on Northern Ireland U21s qualifying campaign

Blackpool's Jordan Thompson has spoken of his pride after Northern Ireland U21s finished their qualifying campaign for next year's U21 European Championships on a winning note.

READ MORE: Brett Ormerod full of praise for Terry McPhillips' Blackpool

The midfielder played 88 minutes as Northern Ireland U21s beat Slovakia 1-0 in front of 5,462 spectators at Windsor Park last night.

Despite the result clinching second place in their group behind Spain, there will be no play-off meaning Northern Ireland won't qualify.

Thompson posted on Twitter: "From the start of this campaign right until the end, every game the lads proved people wrong.

"Despite not qualifying its been some achievement to finish second place in the group and been an absolute pleasure to work with everyone throughout.

Thompson, wearing number 10, played as Northern Ireland U21s finished their qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win against Slovakia

"The support was incredible!"