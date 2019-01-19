'We nulified a team that sit in eighth': Shrewsbury boss satisfied with Blackpool draw

Sam Ricketts felt his Shrewsbury Town side did everything right other than score in their 0-0 draw against Blackpool.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips' thoughts on Blackpool's 0-0 draw against Shrewsbury Town



The two sides couldn't be separated in what was a fairly dull affair at Bloomfield Road.

Shrewsbury were the better side in the opening half, Josh Laurent failing to convert with three good chances, but Blackpool improved in the second 45 minutes and came close themselves.

Despite failing to pick up the win, Ricketts was pleased with how his side dealt with Blackpool's threat.

"All I can say is I look at the performance levels and the performance against a team sitting eighth in the league," the Shrews boss told the Shropshire Star.

"I don't think anyone would've said, having watched the game, one team was eighth and one 17th.

"First of all, the game wasn't a classic, but the performance was good. It just wasn't very good because we didn't get the goal.

"We were more organised, harder to play against and, especially coming away from home, we controlled the ball. Blackpool couldn't really get out of their own half.

"It was just the last action today, the pass to create the goal or the shot, the last little piece missing from a very, very controlled performance.

"We got in really good situations, exactly the same as at Stoke, but it was the final little bit - not that let us down - but it's the hardest thing in football.

"The performance was really resolute, really good away from home performance, nullified a team that sit eighth and in control, missing the last action."