'We knew there were going to be protests': Terry McPhillips on the delay of Arsenal's team bus

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips has revealed he wasn't made aware of the team bus protest that delayed Arsenal's arrival at Bloomfield Road until after the game.

READ MORE: Matt Scrafton's verdict on Blackpool's FA Cup defeat to Arsenal



A Blackpool fan sitting on top of Arsenal's coach delayed the Gunners from departing their hotel for yesterday's FA Cup third round tie at Bloomfield Road, which the Gunners went on to win 3-0.

There were fears kick-off would be delayed after the Blackpool fan, protesting against club owner Owen Oyston, climbed on top of the coach at the Marriott Hotel in Preston.

A replacement bus was eventually found and the team did arrive on time, although later than originally planned.

McPhillips, speaking during his post-match press conference, said: “I’ve just been told now, but we just focused totally on the football.

“We knew there were going to be protests but we didn’t know what was going to happen. We just concentrated on the football and affect what we can affect.

“For the sake of the game, the TV and the players it’s good the game went on as scheduled.”