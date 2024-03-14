Blackpool overcame Northampton Town on Tuesday night

Matthew Pennington’s second half goal proved decisive on Tuesday night as the Seasiders picked up a 1-0 victory over Northampton Town to close the gap on the top six. Meanwhile, Oxford United and Stevenage dropped points this week, but Lincoln City continued their revival with a big win over Cambridge United.

On social media, Blackpool fans have been discussing whether Neil Critchley’s side have enough in the tank for their final eight games to ensure a spot in the play-offs at the end of the season.

One wrote: “We’ve still got a slim chance of play-offs via sixth place, but there is no chance of higher. A few teams are in the race for sixth so we have to be spot on both home and away to keep our chances alive."

Another added: “I like our shape with (Hayden) Coulson giving us a genuine left-sided threat, plus Jordan (Lawrence-Gabriel) bombing up the right. The spirit and the work rate seems to be excellent. It will be tough as I think Stevenage have the easier run-in but we’ll be close.”

A third stated: “Better position than expected. Looks like four teams are chasing sixth position. Oxford appear to be faltering and Lincoln have appeared from nowhere. Unfortunately it looks like that easy season away form could cost us.”