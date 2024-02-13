'We got what we deserved' admits Blackpool boss following poor display away to Cheltenham Town

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

The result at The Completely-Suzuki Stadium saw the Seasiders’ play-off hopes suffer yet another blow, and leaves them winless in their last four league outings.

Elliot Bonds scored either side of half time to condemn Blackpool to their eighth loss on the road this season.

Reflecting on his team’s performance, Critchley stated: “You feel low after every defeat- you have to put it into perspective, it was an awful performance but it was still the same outcome as the game against Stevenage, it was just the manner of it tonight. We got what we deserved, we weren’t good enough from start to finish, we were lacking the basic fundamentals that you need.

"I’ve praised the players enough recently for their fight, but tonight we were well off it, and that’s as poor as we’ve been all season. We showed more intent at the start of the second half, but that wasn’t difficult after the first half performance. The better team won, and that’s hard to take- that wasn’t a performance I would associate with Blackpool team while I’ve been in charge.

"Not a lot happened in the first 20 minutes of the game, but then they built a spell of momentum. Our inability to keep the ball out of the net when we’re under pressure cost us, and that’s been the case all season away from home.