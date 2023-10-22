James Husband says Blackpool were frustrated to only pick up a point against Oxford United- and believes their best 45 minutes of the season so far deserved more.

Jordan Rhodes scored a late equaliser to cancel out Greg Leigh’s first half goal, as the Seasiders drew 1-1 at the Kassam Stadium.

Husband states there were a few mixed feelings after the match.

"We feel a little bit aggrieved that we haven’t got three points,” he said.

James Husband (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

"There were a few situations in the second where we had clear cut chances.

"They only had one in the game, and that was the one they scored from.

"In the second half, I thought our performance was probably the best 45 minutes we’ve had all year.

"We were probably a bit too passive and respectful in the first half, but we always thought we could physically dominate them, and we managed to do that.

"The boys were outstanding, I’ve got nothing but praise for the lads.

"Jordan (Rhodes) has probably missed two chances he should’ve scored, but like he does, he popped up again for another one, so credit to the boys for giving him the chances.

"A big squad effort will be needed this season, and performances like that will bode well for us.”

Husband played a major part in Blackpool’s equaliser, with his header from the left wing finding Rhodes in the box.

"I think I was probably better with my head than my feet,” he added.

"It’s nice to contribute again.

"We ground them down to the point where we had them penned in, and it was going to take a long ball or a cross to break them down- which we managed to do.

"We’ve been working on those types of situations in training, and luckily it worked out for us.”