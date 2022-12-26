'We dropped two points': Hull City boss Liam Rosenior delivers his verdict on draw against 10-man Blackpool

The Seasiders were forced to play with 10 men for around 40 minutes after Jordan Thorniley was shown a straight red at the start of the second-half.

Despite equalising through Oscar Estupinan, the Seasiders largely dealt well with Hull’s pressure and even had chances at the death to take all three points.

Rosenior, however, felt it was two points dropped for his men.

“We dropped two points against Sunderland and I feel like we dropped two points again,” he told Hull’s official website.

“We were in complete control the first 20 minutes, we looked like we were going to score.

“We gift a naïve goal away – a bit like we did against Sunderland, albeit in different circumstances, a different manner.

“We come back and we score but we don’t take advantage. We had so many final-third entries, so many crosses going into the box – it’s something we need to address.”

Blackpool’s goal came after forcing Hull into a mistake as they looked to pass their way out from the back.

Goalkeeper Matt Ingram was rushed into making a hasty clearance which was charged down by Jake Beesley. The ball fell to Gary Madine who showed unselfishness to lay the ball off for Sonny Carey to slam home.

Defending his side’s style of play, Rosenior added: “I want to play out from the back – it’s giving us control in games – but we have to recognise the time when it’s right to do so and when it’s right to not.

“If a team goes man-to-man on you, it means there’s space at the top end of the pitch. Even today, at times we mixed it up.

“We made a poor decision to play out, played ourselves into trouble and gifted a team a lead which wasn’t deserved at that point of the game.

“The equaliser was much deserved though but we need to be clinical, more ruthless in the final third.

“So many one-vs-one opportunities, crossing opportunities, shots going wide when we should be hitting the target.