'We didn't do enough': What Michael Appleton said after Blackpool's frustrating defeat to West Brom

Okay Yokoslu’s 85th-minute scrambled goal was the difference between the two sides at the Hawthorns in a game lacking in quality and clear-cut chances.

Nevertheless, the Baggies always looked the more likely to score while the Seasiders lacked a real goal threat all evening long.

Having held on for so long, the away side looked to have snatched a point but they turned off at the end to slump to only their second defeat in their last seven games.

Here’s what Pool’s head coach said after the final whistle:

Thoughts on the defeat

“I’m frustrated to lose a goal of that manner more than anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Appleton's side never looked like scoring all night long

“We didn’t do enough in the game to warrant three points by any stretch of the imagination.

“But when you get late into the game without the opposition creating too many clear-cut chances, you want and expect a clean sheet.

“It’s a lack of concentration for the goal and a bit of a lack ill-discipline and frustration more than anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was always going to be a difficult game anyway. I’ve watched West Brom’s last four or five games and they’ve murdered teams and dominated teams. The stats back that up.

“But we were hoping we’d have a little bit more energy, so possibly Saturday took its toll to come from behind and play in the manner we did.

“There were one or two players who have been excellent for us of late, really, really good, but were just slightly behind it.”

West Brom in a false position

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They will be in and around it come the end of the season, I’m convinced, even though they’re however many points behind at this moment in time.

“They’ve got a strong enough squad to deal with 46 games. In fact, they’ve got a big enough squad to deal with 46 games a lot better than some decent sides in the division.

“They’re obviously in a difficult spell at the minute and that was the opportunity we thought we might have had.

“But the performance levels have been so high of late, it just caught up on one or two and it was a difficult night for one or two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were some really good performances in the game, especially from a couple of the defenders, but if you want to keep clean sheets you have to keep your concentration deep into the game and we didn’t quite have that.”

Lack of goal threat

“There were opportunities in the first-half to get hold of the ball and be cleaner but we weren’t. The ball was bouncing off players and we took heavy touches, which allowed them to create some momentum.

“In the second-half, a little opening opened up for Jerry but they got a decent block in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it was that type of evening. If we were playing for another hour or so I think it would have been difficult for us.”

One goal deciding the game

“From us, if you’re going to lose and put the effort in we did, because the effort they put in was second to none, they gave it absolutely everything, but a lot of the decision-making was done on empty.

“To lose to that type of goal rather than a strike from 25 yards or whatever it may be is a little bit hard to take.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Was it a handball for their goal?

“Potentially, but having looked back on it even before the potential handball we can deal with it. We’ve got two players going for the same ball and neither of them deal with it.

“I don’t think you’re going to get those type of decisions when you come away to West Brom so no complaints from that point of view.