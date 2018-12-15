'We didn't do enough': A disappointed Terry McPhillips on Blackpool's defeat at Oxford United

Terry McPhillips conceded his Blackpool side didn't do enough to earn a result in their disappointing 2-0 defeat away at Oxford United this afternoon.

Two first-half goals, the first which has now been confirmed as an Ollie Turton own goal, saw the U's claim all three points at the Kassam Stadium.

The Seasiders huffed and puffed but they couldn't quite do enough the get in a game played in dreadful conditions, failing to produce a single shot on target.

It sees McPhillips' men fall four points off the play-offs.

“The conditions were atrocious," the Pool boss said. "We weren’t at our best but I think the conditions affected the game. I don’t think it was a very good game to watch.

“I didn’t think the referee had a particularly good game from our point of view either. I thought it was a foul on Ollie Turton for the first goal, the own goal.

“We didn’t defend well enough for the second goal just before half time but I still fancied us at half time - with the wind and the conditions - to cause them more danger than we had done.

“We did make some chances, (Liam) Feeney has hit the post in the first half, a couple of chances have fell to Ben (Heneghan)- the first one he couldn’t adjust his feet and the second one I think he should score - and Harry (Pritchard) has half a chance.

“But we probably didn’t stick it on them as much as I would have liked second half. We didn’t play the conditions well enough when we had the advantage.

“We knew it was a great advantage to have the wind and rain going right down the pitch. They had it first half, we had it second half.

“We didn’t do enough, that’s disappointing. Losing Ollie as well, it’s not been a great day for him. He’s come off with a tight hamstring.

“We lose the game, we don’t score and to cap it all off the showers are cold.”

Blackpool struggled to deal with the swirling conditions in the first half, which saw their clearances get caught up in the wind.

Despite being 2-0 down at the break, McPhillips remained confident his side could make a good fist of it in the second period with the wind behind them, but that never transpired.

“We decided we would defend in the first half," the Pool boss added.

“That’s news to me, I didn’t know who had won the toss, but we thought it might even pick up more with the forecast.

“In the end, we’re disappointed to lose but we did play some nice stuff at times, even against the wind.

“But we didn’t really create enough and we couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.”