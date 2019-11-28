'We deservedly went through': The thoughts of Paul Hurst on Scunthorpe United's EFL Trophy win over Blackpool

Paul Hurst felt his Scunthorpe United side were well worthy of their spot in the third round of the EFL Trophy after beating Blackpool 3-1 last night.

READ MORE: Simon Grayson's angry verdict on Blackpool's EFL Trophy defeat to Scunthorpe



A brace for Abo Eisa and a Kevin Van Veen effort saw the Seasiders crash out of the competition at the first knockout stage.

Simon Grayson's much-changed side were well below-par and can have no complaints with the result.

“I thought we played very well," Hurst said.

"We spoke about having the right attitude towards the game prior to it, playing in front of a largely empty stadium - although I’m sure the fans who made the trip to support us enjoyed the night and we truly appreciate the backing.

“We did that and scored two very good goals in their own right to get in front, and we dominated that first half really. Maybe a set-play for them was the only threat.

“In the second-half, I felt we were fine and then they changed it a bit and got a goal. Then Jake Eastwood has had to make a save after that, and that was their only period really.

"They had a man sent off but over the course of the 90 minutes and injury time we deservedly went through.

"Each and every one of them could say they’re capable of playing League One football, and it was a case of going out there and proving that individually and most importantly as a team, to try and extend the run we’re on, and they did that against a good team.