'We could have been out of sight:' Neil Warnock delivers his verdict on Middlesbrough's defeat to Blackpool

The Teesside outfit held a one-goal lead at the break courtesy of Marcus Tavernier’s contentious early strike.

The Boro player tapped home after Dael Fry, who looked to be at least three or four yards offside following Lee Peltier’s flick-on, had played the ball back across the face of goal.

But the Seasiders stuck to their wits and got their reward in the second period, levelling through Marvin Ekpiteta before Grant Hall’s late own goal handed Neil Critchley’s men a richly deserved three points - their first away from home this season.

But Warnock doesn’t believe that was the case and felt his Boro side did more than enough to claim the points.

“I’m disappointed we haven’t won the game, but that’s life,” Warnock said.

“Things happen in the game. We could have been out of sight at half-time.

Boro boss Neil Warnock

“I thought we were comfortable, even in the second-half. But the injury to Dijksteel makes a difference because we didn’t have a replacement on the bench.

“I thought it was a good game, there was some cracking football.

“It’s not a foul for the free-kick for their first goal, it’s as simple as that. We’ll probably hear later in the week that the referee has made a mistake.

“That didn’t cause the goal though, did it? So it was disappointing to concede in the manner we did.

“I can’t fault the lads, they were just a little bit short because we’ve got a few injuries.

“It was a great atmosphere, it’s just a pity we couldn’t give them the three points.

“We’re all disappointed though. If you’re not disappointed after losing a game you should have won, then there’s something wrong isn’t there?

“We haven’t got that ruthless streak you need at times. The players are good enough, but you need a few more things to get the right recipe. We’re a bit short on that in one or two areas.

“We can go anywhere and beat anybody, but if you don’t keep clean sheets…

“To lose to a goal from a corner, deary me. It was comical really. It was a good ball in between two of our lads, but you can’t say it was well worked as it came off his shoulder. But that’s how it is at times.”