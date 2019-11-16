'We caused our own downfall': Disappointed and angry AFC Wimbledon boss on his side's 2-0 defeat to Blackpool

AFC Wimbledon boss Glyn Hodges felt his side were the masters of their own downfall in their 2-0 defeat to Blackpool.

READ MORE: Simon Grayson's verdict on Blackpool's 2-0 win against AFC Wimbledon



A second half brace from Armand Gnanduillet secured a richly deserved three points for the Seasiders, who now climb back up into the League One play-offs.

The Dons were second best throughout, only set out to defend deep in numbers and frustrate Simon Grayson's men for as long as possible.

But Hodges felt it was his side's errors that was the main reason for Wimbledon coming away from the game empty handed.

“I’m obviously disappointed and probably angry thinking we sort of caused our own downfall with errors that are unforced errors, which crept in which haven’t been there,” he said.

“It’s a bit disappointing but we were okay at times.

"You’re shaking your head thinking it’s 2-0 and when you’re picking the bones out of it they were just errors that shouldn’t have crept in.

“Credit to them, they were ruthless, they punished us in those times. But even at 1-0 I thought we’ll get a goal here. It’s just stopping those unforced errors.

“I want to come to places like this and have a go. We’re not going to be tentative, we’re going to be on the front foot and we want to try and win.

“We’ve got to be more consistent, especially away from home we need to try and pick up some points, but we’re going to have a go whatever.”