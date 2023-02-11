'We better be ready for it': Mick McCarthy's message to his Blackpool players ahead of crucial Rotherham United test

That’s the verdict of Pool boss Mick McCarthy, whose side take on a direct relegation rival for the second time in just five days.

The Seasiders fought back twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town in midweek, having been forced to play the entirety of the second-half with 10 men thanks to Gary Madine’s straight red card.

But McCarthy’s men somehow found a way to snatch a late point thanks to Josh Bowler’s 90th-minute strike.

The result meant Blackpool remained second from bottom in the Championship, three points adrift of safety and a further five away from the Millers in 20th.

While the aim was to pick up six points from this season-defining week, a haul of four points wouldn’t be too bad given the circumstances of the dramatic midweek affair.

McCarthy said: “Any win is good, but a home victory against someone that is in and around us in Rotherham (would be especially significant).

McCarthy knows his side are going to have to battle and fight against Rotherham

“By the way, a point against Huddersfield when they’re just above us is a fabulous point. That was well earned.

“But we’ve got to forget about that one now and back it up with three points.”

Like Blackpool, Rotherham aren’t in the best of form themselves having won just two of their last 15 league games.

Matt Taylor’s side have performed well in recent weeks though, drawing with promotion-chasing Sheffield United and Watford while beating Blackburn Rovers 4-0.

Rotherham are a side that give everything for the cause and McCarthy knows his players will have to match that at Bloomfield Road.

“I expect a similar game to what we had against Huddersfield,” he said.

“There’s not going to be too much emphasis on how you play, what you do, it will be a scrap.

“They will be coming here knowing full well my teams are competitive and we’re going to run hard, tackle hard and give a positive performance. They will know that.