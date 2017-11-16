We believe in what we're doing, says Blackpool's Spearing

Jay Spearing insists the Blackpool players remain confident in the way they are playing despite their recent slump in form.

The Seasiders head to Peterborough United this weekend looking to get back to winning ways having lost their last three league games on the spin.

But Spearing, who signed on a free transfer last month, believes things will turn in their favour sooner or later.

“I think we’ve played some brave stuff,” he said. “We’re doing exactly what the gaffer has asked us to do.

“He believes we’re doing it, we believe we’re doing it and we’re going out there with a style of play that we’re all enjoying.

“I think if you look back at the goals we conceded against Portsmouth, I think you’ll agree that we’re the ones who were making the mistakes and giving the goals away. From that point of view, we can fix that.

“So as a team we’ve been very happy with how we’ve been playing, we’ve just got to take our chances and tighten up at the back.

READ MORE: Injured Vassell sorely missed admits Blackpool boss



“Sometimes you can lose games and it all goes quiet and you lose some confidence but that hasn’t happened here.

“We’ve got a good group and it’s good for me to experience. You call on the likes of myself, Jimmy (Ryan) and Andy (Taylor) as the experienced players to keep the lads going.

“We’ve got a young squad but they’ve kept themselves going because they know how we want to play.

“We’re playing some really good stuff, we’re creating chances and it’s our own mistakes which is our downfall at the minute. So if we tighten up I think we’ll improve and results will start coming our way.”