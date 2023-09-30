WATCH: Travelling Blackpool fans celebrate as Neil Critchley's side claim their first league away win of the season
Blackpool have claimed their first league away win of the season.
Jordan Rhodes scored the only goal of the game, with the striker converting from the penalty spot in the first half.
The travelling Seasiders fans enjoyed their trip to South Yorkshire, and were loud throughout the 90 minutes.
