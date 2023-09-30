News you can trust since 1873
WATCH: Travelling Blackpool fans celebrate as Neil Critchley's side claim their first league away win of the season

Blackpool have claimed their first league away win of the season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Sep 2023, 18:25 BST
Neil Critchley’s side produced a 1-0 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell.

Jordan Rhodes scored the only goal of the game, with the striker converting from the penalty spot in the first half.

The travelling Seasiders fans enjoyed their trip to South Yorkshire, and were loud throughout the 90 minutes.

Watch the full time celebrations HERE.

