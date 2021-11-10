Watch CJ Hamilton score on his return from injury during Blackpool's behind-closed-doors clash against Everton

The winger made a goalscoring return from injury on Tuesday during Blackpool' s 2-0 win in the quarter-finals of the Lancashire Senior Cup.

A youth-team trialist scored Pool's other goal.

Hamilton has been out of action since the end of August after being forced to undergo a second operation on his foot.

The 26-year-old is not currently registered in Blackpool’s 25-man squad, but he can be reinstated at any time once he’s back to full fitness, subject to EFL approval.

The former Mansfield Town man originally broke his fifth metatarsal back in March and went under the knife to address the problem.

But Hamilton, who looked off the pace at the start of the season, required further surgery to remove a screw that has been causing significant pain and discomfort.

He played the full 90 minutes during yesterday’s behind-closed-doors outing, which took place at Everton’s Finch Farm training complex.

Blackpool’s squad, which was mostly made up of youngsters, also included Stuart Moore, Dujon Sterling, Oliver Casey - who hobbled off with an injury - Owen Dale and Ewan Bange, who sealed a new loan move to AFC Telford United yesterday.There he will link up with fellow Seasider Cameron Antwi, who was also involved in this Lancashire Senior Cup quarter-final clash.

Pool made it to this stage of the competition after beating Fleetwood Town 3-0 in the first round, their goals coming via Sonny Carey (2) and Oliver Sarkic.

Elsewhere in the Lancashire Senior Cup, Preston North End take on Liverpool and Wigan Athletic face Accrington Stanley.

The fourth quarter-final is yet to be confirmed, with sides still waiting to play their first round ties.

Blackburn Rovers won last year’s competition for the second year running with a 3-1 win over Wigan Athletic.