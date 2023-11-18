News you can trust since 1873
WATCH: Blackpool fans celebrate as Seasiders return to winning ways with dominant victory over Shrewsbury Town

Blackpool returned to winning way in League One with a 4-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town.
By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Nov 2023, 18:18 GMT
Jake Beesley was hand with his second brace of the week, while Jordan Rhodes claimed his 10th goal of the season.

Kyle Joseph was also on the scoresheet, as he came off the bench for his home debut.

At full time, supporters took the opportunity to celebrate with the players and manager Neil Critchley.

Watch HERE.

