WATCH: Behind the scenes look at Blackpool's televised FA Cup first round tie away to Bromley

Goals from Shayne Lavery and Karamoko Dembele helped Blackpool on their way to a 2-0 victory over Bromley.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
It wasn’t a straightforward evening for the Seasiders, with the National League side posing a threat throughout the tie.

Nonetheless, Neil Critchley’s side did enough to book their place in the second round of the FA Cup.

It proved to be a big occasion at Hayes Lane, with the BBC cameras in attendance.

Click HERE for a behind the scenes look at the game from the press box.

