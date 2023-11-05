WATCH: Behind the scenes look at Blackpool's televised FA Cup first round tie away to Bromley
Goals from Shayne Lavery and Karamoko Dembele helped Blackpool on their way to a 2-0 victory over Bromley.
It wasn’t a straightforward evening for the Seasiders, with the National League side posing a threat throughout the tie.
Nonetheless, Neil Critchley’s side did enough to book their place in the second round of the FA Cup.
It proved to be a big occasion at Hayes Lane, with the BBC cameras in attendance.
