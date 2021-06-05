Vote for The Gazette's Blackpool FC player of the season for promotion-winning 2020/21 campaign

Launched a little later than usual this year, you have the unenviable task of picking out one star performer from Blackpool’s group of promotion-winning heroes.

Neil Critchley’s men will line up in the Championship next season after beating Lincoln City in the League One play-off final.

Kenny Dougall was the star man at Wembley, scoring both goals to fire the Seasiders back to the second tier of English football after a six-year absence.

But, from Chris Maxwell, to Dan Ballard, Ollie Turton, Jerry Yates and others, there are a whole host of names that can lay claim to being deserving of this season’s award.

Our Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton would normally release a shortlist of six of the club’s top performers for you to choose from.

But because of Blackpool’s outstanding season, it’s been decided that all players that made 20 appearances or more are eligible.

Who's been your standout performer for Blackpool this season?

That includes a list of 20 players in total for you to vote from.

Previous winners of The Gazette’s award include Armand Gnanduillet (2019/20), Jay Spearing (2018/19) and Curtis Tilt (2017/18).

The player of the season vote is now live HERE.Readers have until 4pm on Monday, June 7 to cast their vote, with the winner being announced the following day.