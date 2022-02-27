Blackpool do what they always do, respond to a setback: Matt Scrafton's verdict on emphatic Reading win

They came into this encounter with a point to prove after their disappointing display at QPR in midweek, where they not only failed to capitalise playing against 10 men for 50 minutes, but somehow transpired to lose the game right at the death.

A goal down after just 17 minutes, this was a big test of Blackpool’s character – a test they passed with flying colours. We shouldn’t be surprised though, should we?

Did the eventual scoreline flatter Neil Critchley’s men? Yes. But were they the better side and well worthy of their win? Absolutely.

I was a little surprised by Critchley’s verdict on the victory as he claimed his side were “flat” and not at their best.

Sometimes you can’t be quite sure what you’re going to get from Pool’s head coach, who somewhat bizarrely claimed his side played well against QPR on Wednesday night.

But as I said at the time, what he says publicly and what he tells his players in private could well be two completely different things.

It's sheer joy for Marvin Ekpiteta after getting Blackpool back on level terms

Was this a swashbuckling display of real quality? Not really, but it was still a comprehensive victory against a rejuvenated Reading side that, while still mired in trouble, had won their last two games and have some quality players at their disposal, especially in attack.

Other than their goal, which – as Critchley said himself – was a criminal goal to concede, the dangerous quartet of former Seasider Tom Ince, John Swift, Junior Hoilett and Lucas Joao got little change out of them.

Hoilett was their most dangerous player and did cause Jordan Gabriel problems, the right-back suffering a rare off day before being forced to hobble off late on with a knock. Fingers crossed the club get good news on that one.

The one time Hoilett did get in down the left, which he was allowed to do far too easily, he pulled the ball back on a plate for Joao to tap home from inside the six-yard box.

It was a goal that came completely against the run of play because Reading had otherwise been penned back in their own half.

Paul Ince, on his return to Bloomfield Road after eight years, appeared happy for his side to sit back and soak up any pressure. The last thing you want to do when you’re facing a side like that is to concede early on and give them extra motivation.

But, once again, Blackpool’s response was exemplary. They continued to play their game as normal as if nothing had happened.

Jordan Thorniely acrobatically hooked an effort wide of goal before Luke Southwood somehow flung himself in front of Gary Madine’s bullet header.

But Southwood was left floundering midway through the half when Critchley’s men deservedly levelled, left in no man’s land as Marvin Ekpiteta looped a header over him and into the back of the net to score for his second consecutive game.

Blackpool had been the better side up to this point and by some distance, but to Reading’s credit they did come back into it and began to offer more.

They ended up enjoying the lion’s share of possession in the game – 59 per cent in fact – but they didn’t do a great deal with it.

The Royals looked like they were seconds away from threatening to do something, yet never got round to actually doing it, if that makes sense?

They had Blackpool under the cosh for much of the second-half but what did they have to show for it? Absolutely nothing other than a John Swift free-kick that Dan Grimshaw did well to tip over (which shouldn’t have been awarded in the first place, but let’s not discuss the referee this week!).

Nevertheless, it was a save that proved to be a pivotal moment in the game as just three minutes later Pool would edge their noses in front through Gary Madine’s back post header from Kenny Dougall’s corner.

The home side were brimming with confidence and riding a wave of momentum at this point and enjoyed a five to 10 minute period of domination where they hunted down a quick third to put the game to bed. But they couldn’t find it…not yet, at least.

As a result, Reading inevitably put them under the cosh and, as the game headed into the final 10 minutes, everyone in the stadium of a Blackpool persuasion were all thinking the same thing: please don’t concede at the death. Not again.

There was to be some late drama, but thankfully it came from the Seasiders as they put gloss on their victory with two late goals.

Dougall claimed a second assist for the second time in three home games with a lovely ball in for substitute Shayne Lavery to lash home just three minutes after coming on, before Josh Bowler finished the rout with an exquisite first-time finish from CJ Hamilton’s pinpoint cross.

Just on Bowler, it’s fair to say he probably wasn’t at his best but he still remained a threat all game and still managed to leave his mark to continue his fine scoring run, which now stands at five goals in his last seven games.

That, for me, is the mark of a true quality player, producing an end product even when you’re not at your best, so it’s no wonder he continues to be linked with sides left, right and centre.

As for Critchley and his team, they will be delighted to finally discover a clinical touch in front of goal as they hit four for the first time this season. They’ve been threatening it, to be fair, but thinking about doing it and actually delivering it are two completely different things.

As for Ince, it must have been a thoroughly miserable afternoon back on the Fylde coast for the former England man. That misery was only compounded by the chant of “Incey, what’s the score” that rang around the stadium during the final seconds of stoppage-time.

To add salt into the wound, a haggle of Blackpool fans left in hospitality repeated the same song while Ince was touchside being filmed by the club’s media team.

A day to forget for the guv’nor.