Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new date has been set concerning the insider trader case involving Blackpool owner Simon Sadler.

Earlier this week, a Hong Kong court adjourned the hearing until October 15.

Mr Sadler founded the hedge fund, Segantii Capital Management, in 2007 and is its chief investment officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), an independent regulatory body linked to the government, started criminal proceedings against Segantii, Mr Sadler and former trader Daniel La Rocca last month on suspicion of insider dealing in the shares of a Hong Kong-listed company before a block trade in June 2017.

Last month, the case was transferred to a higher court in Hong Kong, with The Eastern Magistrates' Court approving the prosecution’s request to move the case to a district court.

Mr Sadler has been the owner of Blackpool since June 2019. He was born and raised in the town, and is a lifelong fan of the football club.

Following news of the initial court proceedings, the Seasiders issued a statement, which read: “We have been made aware of a charge brought in Hong Kong against the club's owner Simon Sadler which is entirely unrelated to the club and its operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad