Update on Blackpool's pursuit of a new sporting director as key Sheffield Wednesday figure is targeted

The Seasiders are in limbo at present in terms of their behind-the-scenes operatives following the departure of a number of key personnel.

Chief Executive Ben Mansford exited Bloomfield Road a month ago to "pursue opportunities elsewhere" as he re-joined Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv, a club he spent two years with prior to his departure in 2019.

And in April, before the 2022-23 campaign had come to a conclusion, and relegation had been confirmed, the Tangerines dropped the bombshell that sporting director Chris Badlan had left the club after barely four months in his role.

FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Queens Park Rangers manager Neil Critchley looks on ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Fleetwood Town and Queens Park Rangers at Highbury Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Critchley said: "It's really important when you're joining a football club, you need to know who you can speak to and who is responsible for certain things. That will become clearer.

"That's been a lesson of mine in the last 12 months; when you've got clear alignment at a football club, with a vision of where you want to get to, how you're going to do it, and why you're trying to do it, and you've got the right people to execute that for you, it's very powerful. We're not quite there at the moment, but we'll get there, that's for certain.

"It's always a joint effort. Last time I was here it wasn't just about me, and it won't just be about me this time either. It's a collaboration of good people coming together for the benefit of the football club."

Owner Simon Sadler is pressing on with getting those vacancies filled and, according to our sister paper, The Star, one of the voids could be cleared up sooner rather than later.

Blackpool have been in discussions with Sheffield Wednesday's Head of Recruitment David Downes – brought to the club after the appointment of Steve Bruce in 2019 – for some time and are hoping to wrap up negotiations as swiftly as possible.

Downes’ time at Hillsborough has brought promotion success stories in the form of Josh Windass, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Lee Gregory and the double-signing of Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith.

On the role of sporting director, Critchley continued: "It's becoming more prevalent in clubs right across the spectrum, even at League Two level now.

"I think if somebody is in charge of the full structure and strategy of the football club, it helps keep it pushing in the right direction, then you include the right people around them to provide support.

"They can do certain aspects of the job that I can't. I have expertise in certain areas and people have far greater knowledge and expertise in different areas.

"If you can bring all that together, and you've got the right people doing it, that gives you the best chance of making the right decisions, which hopefully leads to success.