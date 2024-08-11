Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Albie Morgan could make his return to action in Blackpool EFL Cup first round tie away to Burton Albion.

The midfielder missed the back end of the Seasiders’ pre-season schedule through a quad injury, and only returned to training a couple of days before the League One opener away to Crawley Town - which ended in a 2-1 defeat.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is hopeful Morgan will be able to feature at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday night, after the 24-year-old travelled down to Broadfield Stadium with the rest of the squad on Saturday.

“He only started training at the back end of this week after missing 10 days - it’s just the volume of minutes he’s missed,” he said.

“We start building towards 90 minutes in the back end of pre-season. He missed the Accrington and Tranmere games on the same day, and the Crewe game, but he had been excellent up until that point.

“I’m sure he’ll come into contention for the starting team in the future.”

Meanwhile Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel was also absent from the Seasiders squad for the game against Crawley.

The wing-back, who has been linked with a move to Oxford United during the current transfer window, suffered a foot injury in the friendly against Tranmere Rovers a few weeks ago.

“He did a little bit of training at the end of last week,” Critchley added.

“He joined in with a group a little bit, but not full training. There’s no issue. He missed quite a bit of pre-season, and his minutes compared to everyone else are down, so we need to build him up to put him in a better position to stake a claim.”