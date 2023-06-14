Up-and-coming Northern Ireland starlet compared to Blackpool’s Shayne Lavery

The 23-year-old, who is one of five players in the squad yet to make an international appearance, earned his call-up after netting 15 goals in 36 appearances to help Larne claim the Irish League title in April.

With Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Liam Boyce, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington and Shane Ferguson absent for UEFA European Championship qualifiers versus Denmark and Kazakhstan, the Portadown-born hitman was among several fresh faces called into post-season training camps by O'Neill as he ran the rule over candidates to plug the gaps in his squad.

After finding out about his selection, Bonis said: "I was looking to go to sleep, but after that it was all a bit of a shock.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Shayne Lavery of Blackpool during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Blackpool at The Hawthorns on November 01, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

"(My friends and family) were delighted for me to be fair, because they knew I always wanted to play for my country. It's a big, massive step.

"But they're not even asking how I am, they're asking how everybody else is. 'What's Jonny like? What's Craig (Cathcart) like?' But they're all happy for me."

Bonis only turned professional 18 months ago, but the frontman is already drawing comparisons to Lavery, who is back with the 'Green and White Army' after injury.

The pair spent time together at Shamrock Park as teenagers before the Seasiders' striker moved on to Glenavon and then Everton.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Fidan Aliti of Kosovo challenges Shayne Lavery of Northern Ireland during the UEFA Nations League League C Group 2 match between Northern Ireland and Kosovo at Windsor Park on September 24, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Lavery, who has scored twice for his country in 15 outings, is now in double figures for the Tangerines having made 33 league starts, and a further 31 appearances from the bench, since moving to Bloomfield Road two years ago.

"I played with Shayne when I was younger," said Bonis, recalling their time together in County Armagh.

"He was a workhorse. I think everyone agrees if you work hard you'll get your rewards. I've always been told to run the defence riot. If you work hard you'll get the ball back and then you'll have a chance."

