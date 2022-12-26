Under-pressure Michael Appleton explains why he didn't clap Blackpool fans after Hull City draw

That was the response from Michael Appleton when asked why he didn’t go over and applaud the Blackpool fans after their Boxing Day draw with Hull City.

For a second game running Blackpool’s head coach opted not to show his appreciation to the travelling supporters, having also headed straight down the tunnel after last week’s trip to Cardiff City.

After this afternoon’s 1-1 draw against Hull, it prompted chants from the away end of “where’s Michael Appleton?”.

“I’m damned if I do and I’m damned if I don’t, aren’t I?,” Appleton told The Gazette.

“I go up to them after the Wigan game and they boo and it sours the taste a little bit.

“I’m told after 34 minutes (against Cardiff) last week that I’m getting sacked in the morning and then I’m getting told I don’t know what I’m doing after 60 minutes when I make substitutions.

Appleton opted not to applaud the travelling fans after this afternoon's game

“If I go over when they’re in a good place, because they’re clapping and applauding the players, they’re feeling good about themselves, if I go over and they start booing…I don’t want to incite people.

“I think it’s best at this moment in time until things calm down to let them have their space, because it’s not about me. It’s about the players, they’re the ones who put the shirt on and put the performance in.

“I do feel like I’m a bit damned if I do, damned if I don’t and that’s my side of it. There’s no point inciting the situation when it doesn’t have to be.”

Many will argue Appleton should show his appreciation given the distance Blackpool’s supporters have travelled to follow their side - a point he appreciates.

“I get that but I don’t want to bring negativity, why would I bring negativity? I let people like yourselves bring negativity to it, why would I?,” he added.

