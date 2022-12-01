On Wednesday, BBC Radio Humberside reported the National League side had failed to pay this month’s wages on time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a fresh update on Thursday, it’s been claimed the November earnings have still yet to arrive – despite reassurances to the contrary – and that the PFA have been in touch.

Following the reports, under-fire owner Peter Swann released a statement claiming a deal has been agreed to sell the club to a local group.

The club will now work with the consortium, who are headed by Simon Elliott and Ian Sharp, to complete the final due diligence before transitioning to their ownership over the “coming weeks”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We needed to ensure that the club wages for November were paid as soon as possible, which will happen later today or tomorrow thanks to the deal and ensure the long-term future of the football club with new investment,” Swann said in the statement.

It’s unclear if the National League outfit are covering Apter’s wages or parts of them, but The Gazette has approached Blackpool for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apter is currently on loan at Glanford Park

The 19 year old is currently on loan at Glanford Park until January, a spell that he’s enjoyed on a personal level with four goals in 15 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Iron are otherwise in chaos, sitting second bottom in the National League having won just three of their 21 games so far this season.

They remain above bottom side Torquay United on goal difference only having dropped into non-league from League Two last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Rochdale boss Keith Hull was axed at the end of August after Scunthorpe lost five of their first six games.

Interim boss Tony Daws, meanwhile, announced at the start of this week that he would be stepping down from his role to return to his previous role of academy manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While performances are said to have improved under Daws, the North Lincolnshire outfit only won two games in three months under his stewardship.

“I’d like to thank the owners for giving me the opportunity, the players for their efforts, all the club staff for their help and the fans for their support over the last three months,” Daws said in a club statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Nelson, who was previously serving as Daws’ interim assistant, is to assume first-team duties.

It’s not the only uncertainty hanging over the club, with recent reports suggesting another potential takeover bid had fallen through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Swann, who is believed to be well known to the Oyston family, had reportedly been in talks to sell Scunthorpe to a London-based property developer group.

But these negotiations are understood to have broken down after a month-long exclusivity period after the interested group failed to provide evidence of funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid the uncertainty, the club’s supporters’ trust took to Twitter to release a statement calling for action.

“The IronTrust is most concerned and dismayed to learn that staff have still to be paid salary for November,” the Trust said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe that at a ‘well run club’ the priority should be to pay staff on time.

“Like other fans, we are concerned that the sale of the club is lurching from one false dawn to another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that the proposed sale to a London group has fallen through again, but that there is a bid tabled by a local consortium headed by former director Simon Elliott.

“We urge the owners to end this saga and agree a speedy sale which is in the best interests of the club's future, the staff and supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad